Help Wanted: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio recruiting mentors

According to NBC4i, a recent study shows 20% of youth say they’ve lost contact with an important adult in their life over the past year. It’s why the need for mentors for youth has never been greater.

On Thursday, April 28, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio is hoping to recruit 60 mentors to match with children in our community.

Yufei Mao has been with her “Little Sister” Katerin for 2 1/2 years, and in that short time, they have created a bond they hope to last a lifetime.“I really see it as a privilege to have gotten to know her and watch her grow and mature all that time and really become an advocate for herself,” said Mao.

