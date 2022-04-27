COTA warns riders of major delays, reroutes this weekend

According to NBC4i, The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is bracing for major delays and reroutes during a city-wide half marathon Friday and Saturday.
In a news release Tuesday, COTA warned bus riders of significant delays and the closure of hundreds of transit stops this weekend as thousands of runners are set to participate in the Ohio Health Capital City Half and Quarter Marathon beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The race, which will impact the Downtown, Arena District, German Village, Victorian Village, and Ohio State University campus areas, is expected to trigger reroutes of bus lines from 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday afternoon, COTA said.
For more detailed information about the reroutes, visit COTA’s website.
