Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker enters NCAA transfer portal

According to NBC4i, Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hooker’s tumultuous time in Columbus included two separate arrests for operating a vehicle while impaired. The first charge came in 2018 during a DUI in Pennsylvania and the second charge came in March 2021 when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

On March 13, police responded to a McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue near Grandview.

