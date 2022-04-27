Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

According to NBC4i, a Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving.
Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, according to records with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later stabilized, police said. She is expected to survive her injury.
For the full NBC4 story click here
