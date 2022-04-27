According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools is looking to boost enrollment for the youngest group of learners.
The district’s pre-K program has been impacted by the pandemic during the last two years, but now the district is preparing to grow and hopes those numbers will rise in the fall.
In the classroom. That’s where Fatima Shariff says her daughter Rashida wants to be every day — learning and growing.
Columbus City Schools is looking to boost enrollment for the youngest group of learners.
The district’s pre-K program has been impacted by the pandemic during the last two years, but now the district is preparing to grow and hopes those numbers will rise in the fall.
In the classroom. That’s where Fatima Shariff says her daughter Rashida wants to be every day — learning and growing.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant
- Help Wanted: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio recruiting mentors
- Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Ohio court
- Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Gift ‘Rih And Rocky Rave Shower’ Tee Shirts At Their Baby Shower
- Mary J Blige Stuns In A Black Rick Owens Dress At The Grand Opening Of The Brooklyn Chop House
- Happy Birthday, Lizzo! 3 Reasons We Stan The Unapologetic Queen
- Fact Check: Is Elon Musk Really ‘African American’?
- COTA warns riders of major delays, reroutes this weekend
- Norovirus cases on the rise in Ohio
- Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker enters NCAA transfer portal
Columbus schools looking to boost pre-K program was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com