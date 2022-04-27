Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools is looking to boost enrollment for the youngest group of learners.

The district’s pre-K program has been impacted by the pandemic during the last two years, but now the district is preparing to grow and hopes those numbers will rise in the fall.

In the classroom. That’s where Fatima Shariff says her daughter Rashida wants to be every day — learning and growing.

Columbus City Schools is looking to boost enrollment for the youngest group of learners.

The district’s pre-K program has been impacted by the pandemic during the last two years, but now the district is preparing to grow and hopes those numbers will rise in the fall.

In the classroom. That’s where Fatima Shariff says her daughter Rashida wants to be every day — learning and growing.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Columbus schools looking to boost pre-K program was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com