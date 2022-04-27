Ja Dropping: Twitter Reacts To Ja Morant’s Epic Game 5 Performance In Grizzlies Win

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is no stranger to breaking the internet. Since entering the league, the 2019-2020 NBA Rookie of the Year has captivated fans with his array of ferocious dunks, flashy passes and seemingly impossible layups. Last night (April 26), Ja might’ve topped all of his previous showings.

As the third quarter winded down in their Game 5 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Morant drove to the basket and threw down a vicious dunk over Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley that sent Twitter into complete chaos. Although Ja frequently has impressive highlights, fans could not help but share their shock, appreciation, and overall excitement for the play. Some people went as far as to stay it was the best dunk they had ever seen.

Not only did the dunk ignite the crowd, but it also gave Ja’s Grizzlies a kickstart heading into the final quarter in which they trailed the visiting Timberwolves 85-74. One day after winning the NBA Most Improved Player Award, the Grizzlies’ leader put the team on his back and showed the world why his winning the award was the correct decision.

Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter including 16 in the final six minutes of the game and his team’s last 13. The biggest of the buckets came when his team needed it the most. With 3.7 seconds left on the clock, and the score tied at 109 apiece, Ja caught an inbound pass from teammate Dillon Brooks and drove to the basket before finishing with a left-handed lay-up to win the game.

The Memphis crowd wasn’t the only thing buzzing after Ja’s late-game heroics. Merely 30 minutes after leaving the internet buzzing from his poster dunk, Morant was again the topic of discussion on Twitter. He was lauded for his clutch finish and ability to put his team on his back.

Fans also took notice of Ja’s dad, Tee Morant, who has been very visible throughout this playoff series. After taking in the game courtside with Usher (people are hilariously saying Tee is his doppelgänger), an amped Morant celebrated his son’s victory as if it was his own. As he should.

After the fireworks that took place last night, we can only imagine what’s in store for us when Game 6 tips on Friday night.

