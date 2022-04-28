Trending Topic: Check Out Fan Reactions To First-Look Photo Of Margot Robbie As ‘Barbie’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Barbie’s headed to theaters next year starring Margot Robbie. The actress is trending on Twitter after a first-look photo was released from the long-awaited film.

The release date for the upcoming live-action adventure starring the beloved doll, portrayed by Margot Robbie was announced on Tuesday (April 26) during the Warner Bros. presentation at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon. The film will also feature a star-studded supporting cast including Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.

The highly-anticipated film directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach, will reimagine the world of Barbie.

A first-look image as shared on stage at CinemaCon, which shows Robbie as a very happy Barbie in a pink convertible, wearing a blue and white polka dot headband.

According to Variety, Robbie talked about taking on the role as the beloved toy in 2021. “[It] comes with a lot of baggage,” Robbie shares about portraying Barbie. “And a lot of nostalgic connections but with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

In 2017, Gerwig made her solo directorial debut with the critically acclaimed comedy-drama film Lady Bird.

Production on the upcoming Barbie film began earlier this year in London. Barbie is one of many Mattel properties underway for feature adaptation. Projects based on the magic 8 ball, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and the throwback dolls Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy are all in the works.

Fans are excited to see Robbie take on her next role, sharing their anticipation on social media.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Though Robbie has her hands full, fans are predicting her next role:

Some are hoping their favorite artist can hop on the soundtrack:

While Baby Tate is manifesting her music to be included in the soundtrack:

Be sure to catch Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie in theaters July 21, 2023. Check out the first-look photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie below:

