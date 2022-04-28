Power 107.5 CLOSE

We love a budget-friendly fashionista who doesn’t have to break the bank to prove she has the ultimate style. Teyana Taylor is always that girl in whatever she wears, but we’re feeling her latest little black dress from PrettyLittleThing because not only is it sexy and cute, it’s only $35. Body not included. The PrettyLittleThing US creative director completed her high/low look with Balenciaga ‘Dynasty’ sunglasses ($450), strappy sandals, and a 90s updo.

Teyana is constantly making headlines. From slaying Terrence J’s Great Gatsby-themed birthday party to recently appearing on the cover of Ebony Magazine with her beautiful family, sis is goals in every department.

“We’re working to build generational wealth,” said Teyana in the April cover story. “We’re young and what I respect about Iman and I’s dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board. I love that our relationship goes beyond just support—we hold each other accountable to be greater. We are the example for our girls. And that’s our mentality: there’s always a new goal, a new dream, a new narrative that we want to create for our family and our legacy.

In other Teyana news, the melanated superstar is pursuing legal action against a Tik Tok user, who spread slanderous rumors about her health and marriage.

“I absolutely intend to pursue legal action—not because I’m looking to win a ton of money—but, merely because people have to start understanding that this is not ok! Their malicious actions and recklessness need to heed some sort of repercussions. Intending to attempt to ruin someone’s life for a story is just simply not ok. I’m not your clickbait. PERIOD!”

Teyana was spotted at Coachella rocking more fly fits from PLT.

You better move fast if you want to cop either looks, they’re selling like hot cakes!

Teyana Taylor Serves Sexy 90s Vibes In This Little Black Dress From PLT was originally published on hellobeautiful.com