Cardi B Poses With Her Beautiful Family In A Fashionable IG Pic

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous family when she took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself, her hubby Offset, children Kulture Kiari and Wave Set as well as her sister Hennessy Carolina all dripped in their hottest fashions.

For their family photo, Cardi donned a cream shirt that featured cut out sleeved and a deep v neckline. Hubby Offset matches her aesthetic in a green turtle neck while Hennessy Carolina rocked a black tank and grey skirt. Kulture Kiari and Wave Set were also just as fly as their gorgeous parents, with Kulture rocking a blue dress and her brother in a white t-shirt, jeans and a nude beanie. The family also rocked various jewelry pieces including charm necklaces and bracelets from Van Cleef and Arpels, all ranging in prices between $1,450 and $65,000 depending on the style and charm.

The rapper shared the family photoset to her Instagram page, captioning the series of snapshots, “My charms .”

Check it out below.

Cardi’s 129 million Instagram followers were loving these family portraits and immediately flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “Sooooo cute omg,” wrote one follower while another commented with, “La Familia ,” and others simply left a variety of endearing emojis including hearts, heart eye and fire flame emojis.

Beauties, would you splurge on a Van Cleef and Arpels charm necklace?

