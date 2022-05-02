One of the most iconic hip-hop series of all time will return in a few weeks!

‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, will return on Paramount+. The legendary music franchise will take a dive into the current state of hip hop with hosted segments, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content in its new reimagined iteration. World-renowned battle rapper and ‘Wild N Out‘ cast member Conceited and the iconic DJ Diamond Kuts will host the show that originally aired from August 1988 through August 1995.

Starting on May 24, fans will get to watch takeovers featuring up and coming artists to some of the biggest stars in the game including Latto, Freddie Gibbs, Trina, and many more. You can peep some of the other features who will appear in the show in the trailer below.

Here’s the lineup of featured guests and the dates you can expect to see them.

May 24: Freddie Gibbs

May 31: Latto

June 7: Saba

June 14: JID

June 21: Shenseea

June 28: Tee Grizzley

July 5: IDK

July 12: Trina

To hold fans over until the show’s return, 50 archival episodes will be also be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning on May 5. VH1’s ‘Behind The Music’ and MTV’s ‘Unplugged’ will also be returning this year.

Kim Velona will serve as the head of production for ‘Yo! MTV Raps.’ Executive producers include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner for HollandWest Productions and Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demo for MTV.

What are you most looking forward to most about the show’s return? Are there any other show you wish would make comebacks? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Already A Classic: Trailer, Premiere Date & Guest Lineup Released for ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Return was originally published on globalgrind.com