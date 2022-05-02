Tribeca Film Festival Announces Common Will Receive Belafonte Award, Plus Lineup For 2022 Talks and Reunions

Today (May 2), the Tribeca Festival released its 2022 lineup for Talks and Reuinions, which features conversations with critically-acclaimed actors, performers, artists and entertainers. Some all time great films and some even better people will be celebrated throughout the week and a half festival.

This year, the Talks program includes Grammy winner Taylor Swift, Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers in conversation with Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, DJ Steve Aoki, comedian Big Notaro, photographer and artist JR, director and stand-up comedian W Kamau Bell, and television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal in conversation with actor and director Alex Edelman.

The Tribeca Talks series will also feature numerous directors. Award winning actor, director, producer and screenwriter Tyler Perry will be in conversation with the co-host of CBS Mornings, Gayle Kim. The groundbreaking 2000 film ‘Before Night Falls’ will be discussed by artist and director Julian Schnabel. Also included in the series is a virtual conversation with Academy-winning director, producer, and screenwriter Adam McKay moderated by IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, available exclusively through Tribeca at Home.

Some of Hollywood’s most celebrated films will be recognized at the Tribeca Film Festival through Reunions. Legendary award-winning actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro will headline the exclusive screenings and panels. They will be joined by director Michael Mann and producer Art Linson to discuss ‘Heat.’ The conversation will be moderated by journalist and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri. Two films will also celebrate their 25th anniversaries. Director Kasi Lemmons, producer Caldecot “Cott” Chubb and Meagan Good will discuss ‘Eve’s Bayou’ and director Todd Haynes, producer Christine Vachon, and actors Ewan McGregor and Mico Westmorland will reunite to discuss ‘Velvet Goldmine.’

An even bigger milestone will also be celebrated by the cast and crew of ‘The Godfather.’ Al Pacino, who played Michael Corleone, the character forever sketched into our memories, is set to introduce a screening of a remastered version of Academy-Award winning classic ‘The Godfather.’ The film is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

On top of everything else going on at the Festival, the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award will be presented to none other than Academy Award, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author, and activist, Common. Robert De Niro will present the award, which is an original piece of artwork from Derrick Adams. The award named after the famed actor, activist, and civil rights leader acknowledges those who have used storytelling and the arts to enact change in their communities. Common follows inaugural recipient Stacey Abrams as winner of the award.

Lastly, Tribeca Talks: Master Classes returns. It is a series of free events to engage and learn from film industry veterans through classes on different aspects of the filmmaking process. The series includes a class on documentary directing with Coodie and Chike; a discussion with intimacy coordinator Alicia Rodis; a conversation with music supervisor Randall Poster; a session with former Marvel President and Publisher/AWA Studios CEO Bill James to talk about building a comic book universe; a demonstration about the making of ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ with Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games; and a dialogue with Scott Z. Burns, Dorothy Fortenberry, and the Producers Guild of America on sustainable filmmaking.

For updates on the complete list of programming for the 2022 Tribeca Festival, follow @Tribeca on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn or visit tribecafilm.com/festival and sign up for the official Tribeca newsletter here.

Tickets to live events and in-person screenings are available for purchase now at tribecafilm.com

Tribeca Film Festival Announces Common Will Receive Belafonte Award, Plus Lineup For 2022 Talks and Reunions was originally published on globalgrind.com