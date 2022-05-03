Lamb Talk: Yo Gotti Celebrates New CMG Signee Lehla Samia With Pink Lamborghini Urus

Multiplatinum musician, entrepreneur and music executive Yo Gotti is building a super roster of talented artists. Yesterday (May 2), the 40-year old Memphis rapper announced that his CMG record label had signed Lehla Samia, in partnership with Interscope Records. The signing makes Lehla the first women to be signed to the label and signals CMG’s expansion into the R&B sector.

After recording covers and remixes of popular R&B songs (known to her fans as “LehMixes) and uploading them to social media, the 22 year-old songstress formed a strong online following. While simultaneously juggling nursing school, Lehla would eventually establish a buzz as her flips to Queen Naijia‘s “Butterflies” and Coi Leray‘s “No More Parties” did crazy numbers on the social media platform TikTok.

The spotlight from the covers and remixes helped the Delaware native gain over 1.2 million followers and 14 millions likes on TikTok to date. Out of all the people’s attention that Leila’s dynamic vocals captured, the most notable is Yo Gotti. Upon hearing Lehla, the CMG CEO flew the up and coming artist to Miami for a studio session that would go on to change her life and career trajectory altogether.

The announcement is the latest in a string of new signees for Gotti. He signed Sacramento hip-hop artist Mozzy at the CMG Press Conference back in February, inked emerging Memphis artist 10Percent that same month and recently brought own Jacksonville star Lil Poppa to the CMG empire in April. Lehla’s addition to the label adds a fresh and versatile dimension to the esteemed roster that includes a wide array of hip hop artists already including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blocboy JB, Big Boogie, EST Gee and Blac Youngsta.

To celebrate the CMG family gaining a new member, CEO Gotti surprised his new artist with a pink Lamborghini Urus that is valued at over $300,000. You can watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdEee–p9lp/

Have you heard Lehla yet? Are you excited to tap in if you haven’t? Where do you think CMG ranks amongst the biggest labels in the game? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments and be looking out for more from Lehla Samia.

