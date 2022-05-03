According to NBC4i, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley were projected primary winners by the Associated Press Tuesday, positioning them to compete for Ohio’s gubernatorial seat in the November general election.
The incumbent in the race, DeWine, 74, defeated his three primary challengers, former northeast Ohio congressman Jim Renacci, Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone and former state lawmaker Ron Hood.
DeWine’s political career began in 1980 when he was elected to serve in the Ohio State Senate, and he gradually climbed the ranks to become Ohio’s lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator for the state of Ohio and Ohio’s attorney general.
Since his election in 2018, DeWine has overseen Ohio’s COVID-19 response, making national headlines as an “early lone wolf” for being the first governor in the U.S. to shut down schools to limit the spread of the virus.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
Ohio governor: Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley projected winners was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com