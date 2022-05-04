Contests
HomeContests

Music Curator Challenge: Win Cash and Tix to see Wiz Khalifa!!!

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Power has your chance to win $250 towards your summer flyaway and tickets to see Wiz Khalifa just by taking the Power Music Curator Challenge! 

CLICK HERE OR TEXT  POWERCASH to 71007 TO WIN

Wiz Khalifah Show Graphic Columbus

Source: PromoWest / Promowest

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter
10 photos

TRENDING STORIES:

Close