Yung Miami And Her Mama Are The Courtside Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

While the rest of the world was talking about all things Met Gala, Yung Miami and her mama were busy shutting it down with a little courtside fashion at the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76s game.

The Top Notch rapper and her mother looked chic in all-white ensembles that might’ve been a distraction to the basketball players. Miami was fly from head to toe in white Prada sunglasses, a Prada bandeau top, red and white Prada shoes, and a Judith Leiber clutch. She styled her hair in shoulder-length bob that featured a side part and slightly bumped ends.

Miami’s mother, Keenya Young, matched her fly in a white Alexander Wang dress, Bottega Veneta Lido shoes, and a Chanel purse. One thing for sure, two things for certain, the rapper gets her sass and finesse from her mama. This is the stylish mother-daughter duo we didn’t know we needed.

Watching Miami and her mother engage in some bonding time is the perfect prelude to Mother’s Day weekend. We’ll see lots of photos of children honoring the matriarchs in their lives, as well as mamas celebrating their mini creations. What do you think of this stylish duo? Are you loving their courtside fashion?

