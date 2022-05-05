Taraji P. Henson Returns as Host of 2022 BET Awards

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The 2022 BET Awards is a month and some change away, and it looks like we are in for another hot show, with a host that will definitely bring the heat!

BET announced today that Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning entertainer Taraji P. Henson will take over the hosting duties once again for “Culture’s Biggest Night,” which is set to go down on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” Henson said in a statement. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

This announcement looks to be another high point in Henson’s partnership with the network. Most recently, her TPH Entertainment struck an overall deal with BET Networks to produce content across their platforms. On top of that, she also has her role in the upcoming The Color Purple remake, her business ventures and her philanthropic efforts.

So, needless to say, we will be seeing A LOT of Ms. Henson, and we are absolutely cool with that!

The 2022 BET Awards airs live on Sunday, June 26, at 8pm EST.

