Olentangy bus driver allegedly broke student’s finger

According to NBC4i, an Olentangy Schools bus driver was suspended without pay and faces criminal charges for allegedly breaking a student’s finger.
Joseph Carter, 50, of Lewis Center, was charged with felonious assault and endangering children over allegations that he broke the left index finger of a student with autism when the bus arrived at Olentangy Orange High School on Tuesday, according to court documents with the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.
Deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office met with school administrators to review video footage of the incident, which reportedly shows Carter walking over to the victim, “grabbing his left hand with force causing the injury,” court records state.
The victim reportedly had visible injuries to his left index finger and was later taken to the hospital where it was determined that his finger was broken, according to court records.
