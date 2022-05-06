Beyoncé Receives First-Ever Daytime Emmy Nomination For Her Mom’s Facebook Watch Show

News
With everything that global pop phenom Beyoncé has accomplished in her 25+ year career, it’s almost surprising that she’s yet to reach EGOT status — an entertainer with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award to their name, that is.

However, it looks like Queen Bey may be one more shiny trophy away from achieving the coveted honor with news today that she’s been nominated for the very first time at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards in the category of “Outstanding Original Song.”

 

The Destiny’s Child lead singer’s inaugural Daytime Emmy nom comes by way of her own mother, Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson, thanks to Bey lending her vocals on the theme song (seen above) to the new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Entertainment Weekly reports that her competition is light at best, nominated against two songs from long-running soap opera The Young And The Restless, which leads the overall nominations with 18.

Take a look below at the full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hot Ones

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK-SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK-SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Grateful for It All,” The Young and the Restless (Montage)

Songwriters: Jeff Meegan, Gaye Tolan Hatfield, and Bradley P. Hatfield

Performed by: Lydia Harrell

“Next to You,” The Young and the Restless

Songwriter: Bradley P. Hatfield

Performed by: Cait Fairbanks

“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina

Songwriters: Dwanna Orange, LaMarcus Eldridge, Derek Dixie, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé

Performed by: Beyoncé

If she wins, Beyoncé will also share the grand feat with all three of her children, who each are credited as songwriters on the half-a-minute jingle. The world will find out on Friday, June 24, when the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air at 9 p.m. ET/PT via CBS and Paramount+.

Best of luck, Bey!

