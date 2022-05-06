Beyoncé Receives First-Ever Daytime Emmy Nomination For Her Mom’s Facebook Watch Show

Power 107.5 CLOSE

With everything that global pop phenom Beyoncé has accomplished in her 25+ year career, it’s almost surprising that she’s yet to reach EGOT status — an entertainer with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award to their name, that is.

However, it looks like Queen Bey may be one more shiny trophy away from achieving the coveted honor with news today that she’s been nominated for the very first time at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards in the category of “Outstanding Original Song.”

The Destiny’s Child lead singer’s inaugural Daytime Emmy nom comes by way of her own mother, Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson, thanks to Bey lending her vocals on the theme song (seen above) to the new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Entertainment Weekly reports that her competition is light at best, nominated against two songs from long-running soap opera The Young And The Restless, which leads the overall nominations with 18.

Take a look below at the full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES Beyond Salem The Bold and the Beautiful Days of Our Lives General Hospital The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW Family Feud Jeopardy Let’s Make a Deal The Price Is Right Wheel of Fortune

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW The Drew Barrymore Show Hot Ones The Kelly Clarkson Show Live With Kelly and Ryan Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK-SHOW HOST Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK-SHOW HOST Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG “Grateful for It All,” The Young and the Restless (Montage) Songwriters: Jeff Meegan, Gaye Tolan Hatfield, and Bradley P. Hatfield Performed by: Lydia Harrell “Next to You,” The Young and the Restless Songwriter: Bradley P. Hatfield Performed by: Cait Fairbanks “Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina Songwriters: Dwanna Orange, LaMarcus Eldridge, Derek Dixie, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé Performed by: Beyoncé

If she wins, Beyoncé will also share the grand feat with all three of her children, who each are credited as songwriters on the half-a-minute jingle. The world will find out on Friday, June 24, when the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air at 9 p.m. ET/PT via CBS and Paramount+.

Best of luck, Bey!

Beyoncé Receives First-Ever Daytime Emmy Nomination For Her Mom’s Facebook Watch Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com