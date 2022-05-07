Kehlani Swears Off Interviews After Talking With ‘The Morning Hustle’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Welp, this came as a surprise to us!

You might’ve heard the news by now, but pop sensation Kehlani has decided to completely stop doing interviews for the foreseeable future. What you might not know is that, well, she made that decision shortly after having a sit-down right here on The Morning Hustle.

The talented 27-year-old singer stopped by TMH to primarily discuss the new album, Blue Water Road. While we can’t 100% confirm exactly where things went left, it appears the star felt a bit jilted when it came to use of pronouns. Headkrack himself took accountability for the slip-up that we believe triggered Kehlani, which you’ll see him address as a prelude at the beginning of the interview.

The album itself, a 13-track offering that features Blxst, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, Thundercat and Justin Bieber, has a vibe that feels light, soft and airy to say the least. Kehlani’s vocal talent this time around is at peak levels of chill, and is sure to please fans of previous projects It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and the star’s debut LP, SweetSexySavage.

Our unfortunate misunderstanding on the show doesn’t take a way from how good Blue Water Road is, and we wish Kehlani nothing but the best on the promo trail ahead.

Watch our exclusive with Kehalni on The Morning Hustle below, and let us know if you think it warranted an early retirement from doing interviews:

