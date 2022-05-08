Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one man is dead after police said an argument between brothers led to a shooting Saturday in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ashburton Road.

Police said the victim, 33-year-old Phillip Moore, was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Police said they are interviewing persons of interest with investigators believing the shooting was in self-defense.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Man dead after argument with brother in east Columbus: Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com