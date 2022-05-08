CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one man is dead after police said an argument between brothers led to a shooting Saturday in east Columbus.
According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ashburton Road.
Police said the victim, 33-year-old Phillip Moore, was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.
Police said they are interviewing persons of interest with investigators believing the shooting was in self-defense.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man dead after argument with brother in east Columbus: Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com