According to NBC4i, a man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.
According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped her, despite the girl fighting and biting him.
Later, the girl’s mother returned home after receiving a call from her daughter, and confronted Cedeno-Mejia before he ran from the residence.
Columbus Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com