Latto took to Instagram to give us a major fashion moment in a two-piece Versace ensemble that we love!
Taking to the platform, the emcee donned a two piece colorful green mini skirt and matching jacket by the powerful Italian fashion house. She paired the look with a white crop top and rocked gold heeled sandals that featured a chain like design at the toe and ankle. She even added a mini gold purse to match her gold shoes which she carried to set the entire look off. And as for her hair, she wore her silky locs in a soft pink colored look that was parted on the side and hung straight down her back while serving face and body as she showed off the fashionable look.
Don’t miss…
Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress
Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo
Latto Gives Us A Fashion Moment In A Two-Piece Versace Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com