The Big Homecoming Music & Culture Festival Announces Debut Date & Location

The Big Homecoming, the nation’s newest premier music and culture festival, announced that it will debut in Atlanta, Georgia June 17-18, 2022.

The event, billed to be the first of its kind, will capture the unique energy and creativity of homecoming celebrations at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The two-day experience will pay homage to HBCUs and provide a safe space to experience the authentic facets of HBCU homecoming culture, including tailgating, music, food, art and more all in one epic summer event.

The festival will also include a 365 Impact Tour. The tour will introduce dynamic activations at multiple HBCUs throughtout the year and further the legacy and pride that’s shared by HBCU students and alums. The Big Homecoming will partner with Allstate and Walmart as the founding and presenting partners of the event, including the 365 Impact Tour. Spotify and Wells Fargo will also support the tour, which is set to being in August.

Ongoing 365 Impact programming will focus on:

EDUCATION: Providing resources, scholarships, internships and job recruitment opportunities for high school and HBCU students.

LEADERSHIP: Curating conversations with global leaders and entrepreneurs to impact students’ approach to smart life choices.

FINANCIAL LITERACY: Increasing students’ financial wellness through a better understanding of budgeting, investing and how to build generational wealth.

HEALTH: Improving wellness through healthy lifestyle choices and a positive mindset.

Through integrated programming, The Big Homecoming seeks to benefit all HBCUs, particularly current students. In addition to corporate partners, the festival has also engaged official collegiate partners as part of the 365 Impact initiative, including Florida A&M University, Virginia State University, Jarvis Christian College, Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, North Carolina Central University and Jackson State University. Additional partners will be announced during the kickoff celebration, featuring a convocation, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheBigHomecoming.com

