Ella Mai Talks Love For Jon B., England Hotspots & Favorite Ratchet Songs

Since making her rise on the mixtape scene back in 2016, Brit-soul beauty Ella Mai has truly grown into her own as a well-rounded artist that came full circle with the release of her 2018 self-titled debut album.

We had the pleasure of having the GRAMMY-winning singer in the studio recently to chop it up with DJ Misses and Incognito about her amazing new album, Heart on My Sleeve. She also took some time to discuss musical inspirations, working with the featured artists on her sophomore success and a few other interesting answers to questions that you’ll only see here on Posted On The Corner.

In addition to going through Incognito’s now-standard round of rapid fire questions, Ella also opened up on a variety of topics relating to her artistry and personal life. Did you know that she’s obsessed with Jon B.’s 1997 banger “They Don’t Know”? How about the fact that she’s actually a really bad chef, but could treat you to a fire homemade pescatarian salmon dinner? Let’s just say our talk with the “Boo’d Up” hitmaker proved to be nothing short of entertaining, so be sure to lock in for the full conversation!

Watch out full POTC exclusive with Ella Mai below, and go stream her new album, Heart On My Sleeve, right now:

