Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Police have arrested three men and charged them in a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of McNaughten Center on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Raquan M. Thomas, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

3 men charged in east Columbus fatal shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com