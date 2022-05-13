Power 107.5 CLOSE

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s trending topics. This week we discuss the results of RICO and why this charge is sitting so many of our most popular hip-hop artists in jail!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The recent arrests of rappers Young Thug and Gunna may seemed have come from out of no where but Fulton County Police Department has been building a case against Young Thug whose real name is Jeffrey Williams and Young Slime Language (YSL) for years. Williams made his first court appearance this past Tuesday afternoon. Fulton County prosecutors named the raper in a 88-page indictment for alleged gang activity. A total of 28 people were also named in the indictment including rapper and YSL label mate, Gunna.

RELATED: Atlanta Rapper Young Thug & YSL Crew Hit With RICO Charges, Twitter Investigating

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On this segment of Believe The Hype, our girl Legally hype is breaking down just exactly what RICO is and how this charge could possibly change the lives of these high-profile stars forever.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: Breaking Down RICO & How It Can Affect The Case Of Young Thug & Gunna was originally published on themorninghustle.com