According to NBC4i, An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting at Weinland Park in north Columbus Saturday afternoon.
According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Summit Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.
The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The second victim, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition after being stabbed, police said.
Girl, 8, critical after shooting at Weinland Park was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com