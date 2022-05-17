Ohio State will play Notre Dame at 7:30 week 1

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off their 2022 football season under the lights at the Horseshoe when they host Notre Dame.

The OSU athletic department said OSU will play the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN in week one.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Columbus for the highly anticipated game featuring first-year head coach and former Buckeye linebacker Marcus Freeman taking on his alma mater.

But ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus said that wasn't considered. For the full NBC4 story click here

