Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo

Ohio Black Expo Winning Weekend

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

The Ohio Black Expo is on the way, May 28th & 29th!  This year the festival will feature Black-owned food trucks, over 100 vendors, a Hall-of-Fame induction for Shirley Murdock + an outdoor concert with Kelly Price, Rotimi, and more!

And Power is giving you a chance to win tickets, all you have to do is text OBE to 71007.  Text message and data rates may apply.

Click here for the official rules.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Close