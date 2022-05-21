Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo

The Ohio Black Expo is on the way, May 28th & 29th! This year the festival will feature Black-owned food trucks, over 100 vendors, a Hall-of-Fame induction for Shirley Murdock + an outdoor concert with Kelly Price, Rotimi, and more!

And Power is giving you a chance to win tickets, all you have to do is text OBE to 71007. Text message and data rates may apply.

Click here for the official rules.

