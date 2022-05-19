Dir. Robert Clark Speaks on Healing Columbus from Trauma

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The City of Columbus has been through its fair share of ups and downs over these last couple of years and the only way to overcome it is by healing. Watch the conversation with Stowe and Director of Public Safety for the city of Columbus, Robert Clark, as they talk about the importance of healing from trauma and the ‘Healing Columbus: Trauma Care Conference.’ Be a part of the conference Saturday May 21 at The Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith – 1200 Brentnell Ave. Columbus, Oh 43219.

