$2 million winning lottery ticket sold in Grove City

According to NBC4i, Check those tickets! A multi-million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Grove City.

The Ohio Lottery announced that the $2 million ticket, sold at Speedway at 1895 Stringtown Road, was just one number away from Wednesday’s jackpot prize, missing only the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 40-41-58-64-65 and the Powerball was 17.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

