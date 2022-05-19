Saweetie Talks ‘Balance, Breaks and Boundaries’ On ‘Recipe For Change’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Saweetie recently visited the YouTube series Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women where she opened up about her own mental health and why she thinks it’s important to maintain the three B’s: “balance, breaks, and boundaries.”

In the clip, the 28 year old rapper explained, “Balance, not only do we work hard, but we need that love, that girl time, that support because if we’re always working, we’re not watering that other side of us. And I feel like everybody is like plants — we all need to be watered. And if we’re not watered we’ll wilt.”

She continued, “Breaks, I always tell the young entrepreneurs, the young go-getter … team no sleep? No, that’s not cute. No, please get your rest, drink your water, replenish yourself mentally physically, spiritually, all that — cause I’ve done it before.”

The “My Type” rapper then explained the importance of having boundaries, stating that she had three mental breakdowns as a result of not honoring her own. “I had, like, three mental breakdowns, and I was like … I’ll never get to the point of, ‘I can’t do this no more’ because I thank God for my blessings. But I literally just — I was dying inside.”

She continued, “And I feel like as strong women, especially Black women, we have to establish that — not only with the world but with our team.”

Check out the clip obtained by People below.

The YouTube series, Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women is up now on Jason Y. Lee’s YouTube Channel and is meant to celebrate the stories and experiences of Black women as they hold tough coversations over dinner.

