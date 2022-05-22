Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday by police two days after a warrant was issued relating to his alleged role in an April shooting at a north Columbus Roosters, according to court records.

Court records said Travaughn McConnell was charged with attempted murder and numerous counts of felonious assault after taking the alleged shooter to the Roosters and notifying them about a target.

McConnell is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police complaint, a police investigation determined the waitress who was shot by the alleged shooter was not the intended target.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

20-year-old arrested for role in April Roosters shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com