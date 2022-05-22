Power 107.5 CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to show off her brand new ‘do and she’s definitely giving us hair envy!

In her latest post, the rapper wore her long, flowing locs in loose curls in a middle part that framed the sides of her face. She wore a brown mini dress that fit her like a glove and paired the look with pink platform heels and a matching pink bad. She wore oversized sunnies on her face and struck a pose while kicking her feet up on a hotel bed.

,” she captioned the IG post. Check it out below. “guess where I’ll be,” she captioned the IG post. Check it out below.

Megan’s 28.9 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Ohhhhhhhhhhhh Alright neowwwww ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “this dresssss .”

What do you think of Meg’s latest ‘do?

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest IG Pic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com