Bad News For Doja Cat

Doja Cat has some bad news for her fans and everyone who was expecting to see her on the road this Summer. Fresh off of a great showing at the Billboard Music Awards, the “Woman” singer announced via Social Media that she has to have surgery!

She continued on her Twitter – “nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fu**in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she said. “my whole throat is fu**ed so i might have some bad news for y’all coming soon.”

Doja was slated to open for The Weeknd during the North American leg of his stadium tour, which is set to kick off July 8 in Toronto. It’s unclear who, if anyone, will replace her.