The legend of David Bowie continues to live on!

Although it won’t be available for fans to view until sometime in September, tonight (May 23), ‘Moonage Daydream’ will premiere exclusively at the Cannes Film Festival Midnight Screenings section. We got out first trailer for the upcoming film today. You can watch the trailer below.

‘Moonage Daydream’ is a feature length film that explores the creative, spiritual and musical journey of the iconic singer-songwriter/actor David Bowie. It is the first film officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate. Brett Morgen, the same filmmaker that has given us ‘Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck’ and ‘The Kid Stays in the Picture’ offers us never-before-seen footage, performances, and music that span over Bowie’s 54 year career in the project. In 2017, the Oscar-nominated director was granted unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal libraries.

The film has been in production for five years. David Bowie’s life and creativity will be examined in the movie. Although he’s mostly known for music and acting, Bowie’s love for other disciplines such as dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting and live theatre was also documented.

Source: Courtesy Neon / NEON

The film will be released by Neon, in partnership with Universal Pictures Content Group, HBO Documentary Films and IMAX. Not only did he write it, Brett Morgen also directed and produced the film. Tony Visconti served as the musical producer while Paul Massey and David Giammarco were sound mixers and John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone served as sound designers.

Are you excited for the posthumous film? Let us know in the comments and be sure to stay tuned to receive further details on the movie.

‘Moonage Daydream’ Trailer Released Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut was originally published on globalgrind.com