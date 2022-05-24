I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Nick Saban Is A Narc’ | Episode 1

Subscribe To The “I Hate The Homies” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

The first episode of the “I Hate The Homies” podcast with Rock-T, “GRIFF” and Supa Dave is live! In episode 1, the guys break down the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs. Who’s going to win the NBA Championship? The guys drop their picks.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban had some thoughts on Name, Image & Likeness money in College Football and it angered Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State HC Deion Sanders. Did Coach Saban put his foot in his mouth?

Bronny James, Jr went out for Prom and the internet was shocked, The “I Hate The Homie” of the Week, and more!

