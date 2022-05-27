Listen to the Power Memorial Day Mix Weekend

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lock it in all memorial weekend long for The WIZ Mixmaster Weekend! DJ Mr. King, Justin Luvv, DJ Giovanny, Jae Esquire, Lee Lee, and DJ Dommy Styles will all be on the 1’s and 2’s plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown! Just text BREEZYBABY TO 71007. Text message and data rates may apply click here for rules and details

FRIDAY

12 noon – 2pm : Mr. King

2pm -3pm: Jae Esquire

10pm – Midnight : Mr. King

SATURDAY

Midnight – 2am – Giovanny

2am – 4am – Dommy Styles

12-2pm – Dommy Styles

2pm -4pm – Jae Esquire

4pm- 6pm: Lee Lee

6pm-8pm: J Luvv

8pm -10pm : Mr. King

10pm -12am : Giovanny

SUNDAYS

Midnight – 2am – Dommy Styles

Noon- 2pm – J Luvv

2pm -4pm – Mr. King

4pm- 6pm: Jae Esquire

6pm-8pm: – Dommy Styles

8pm -10pm : Lee Lee

10pm -midnight – Giovanny

MONDAY

11am – 1pm – Mr. King

1pm- 3pm: Jae Esquire