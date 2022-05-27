Listen to the Power Memorial Day Mix Weekend

Lock it in all memorial weekend long for The WIZ Mixmaster Weekend! DJ Mr. King, Justin Luvv, DJ Giovanny, Jae Esquire, Lee Lee, and DJ Dommy Styles will all be on the 1’s and 2’s plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown! Just text BREEZYBABY TO 71007. Text message and data rates may apply click here for rules and details
FRIDAY
12 noon – 2pm : Mr. King
2pm -3pm: Jae Esquire
10pm – Midnight : Mr. King
SATURDAY
Midnight – 2am – Giovanny
2am – 4am – Dommy Styles
12-2pm – Dommy Styles
2pm -4pm – Jae Esquire
4pm- 6pm: Lee Lee
6pm-8pm: J Luvv
8pm -10pm : Mr. King
10pm -12am : Giovanny
SUNDAYS
Midnight – 2am – Dommy Styles
Noon- 2pm – J Luvv
2pm -4pm – Mr. King
4pm- 6pm: Jae Esquire
6pm-8pm: – Dommy Styles
8pm -10pm : Lee Lee
10pm -midnight – Giovanny
MONDAY
11am – 1pm – Mr. King
1pm- 3pm: Jae Esquire