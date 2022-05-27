Power 107.5 CLOSE

If Ciara is going to do anything at all, it’s create a fashionable moment for the masses. The singer, dancer, and mother of three headed to the South of France for the tail end of the Cannes Film Festival. While there, she partied it up at the amfAR gala, clad in a hot pink Dundas gown.

The hot pink gown featured a thigh-high slit with a drawstring to create ruching on the torso area. Designed with single-shoulder detailing with a cutout in the bust, Ciara partnered the look with matching opera-style gloves and her wrists adorned with diamonds. The singer completed the look with matching pink sandals.

Ciara was spied having a good ole’ time in a reel posted to WWD’s Instagram account.

“Continuing the pose party with @cocorocha, @mayemusk, and @ciara at the @amfar Gala in Cannes ,” WWD wrote.

The Cannes Film Festival officially wraps up Saturday, May 28. Since Tuesday, May 17, celebrities have been stepping out in the most jaw-dropping gowns in the name of artistry in film. Next to the Met Gala and the Oscars, this 11-day event is one of the most prestigious and fashionable places to be. When it comes to style, celebrities bring their A-game, and Ciara was no exception. What do you think? Are you a fan of her Peter Dundas gown?

DON’T MISS…

Ciara & Russell Wilson Bring Coordinating Family Fashions To Denver Broncos Signing

Ciara Shares BTS Moments From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Shoot

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’

Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com