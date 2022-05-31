Power 107.5 CLOSE

Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Regain Her Masters

In Las Vegas over the holiday weekend, the legendary Anita Baker gave Chance The Rapper a huge shout-out and thanked him for doing something that is absolutely amazing!

The legendary songstress thanked the Chicago rapper for helping her regain control of her master recordings.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of [the] music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there.”

Chance The Rapper also shared this special message with fans on his socials.

MASTER P MOURNS DEATH OF DAUGHTER TYTYANA MILLER

Sending our deepest condolences out to the Miller family as Master P shares that he has lost his daughter Tytyana Miller. Although there has been no official details released on her cause of death, the music mogul did mention mental illness and substance abuse in his caption on his personal instagram.

Tytyana was 29 years old when she passed. Her brother, Romeo Miller also shared a heartfelt tribute to his younger sister as well.

Tytyana starred in the 2017 film A Mother’s Choice and appeared on “Growing Up Hip-Hop.” During a 2016 episode of the WE tv show, she shared her struggle with substance abuse with her father.

Diva's Daily Dirt: Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper & Master P Mourns The Loss Of His Daughter