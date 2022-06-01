Grammy, BET, Billboard, NAACP, Stellar, and GMA award-winning Tamela Mann continues to add gems to her already star-studded resume. From hearing her angelic voice in the 90s with Kirk Franklin to watching her on-screen with Tyler Perry, Mann is the definition of multifaceted. Actress, songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman are just some of the titles that have made way for her to become an icon in various industries.

Recently, Mann announced the digital album release of Overcomer: Deluxe Edition, which continues to promote her empowerment of faith, resilience, strength, and purpose. On July 22nd, you can listen as she reminds us of the power of faith when facing challenges. Lord knows we could all use that inspiration right now. From “Superheroes Prayer” with Yolanda Adams, to “Hello God” with Wyclef Jean and Kirk Franklin, to new live renditions of “Help Me” with Tim Rogers and The Fellas, Mann’s vocals and lyrics combined are the medicine for the mind and the soul.

In this exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, we have a tear-jerking conversation with Mann about her deluxe album release, starring in the film adaptation of The Color Purple, her shapewear line, and what it means to be an overcomer.

Tamela Mann Talks New Album, Her Role In ‘The Color Purple’ Adaptation And Her Shapewear Brand was originally published on hellobeautiful.com