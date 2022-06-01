Bronx, New York singer-songwriter and music producer Capella Grey has already made a name for himself as a hit maker and is trying to build further on it with a remix to one of his viral tracks.

The remix to Grey’s smash hit ‘Gyalis’ was released yesterday (May 31). Or should we say the ‘shemix’ instead? This version features none other than Chloe Bailey. The five-time Grammy nominated Atlanta born artist originally released her version to the song on her Instagram a few weeks back.

As most of her covers do, this one went viral. The likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, SZA, collaborator Fivio Foreign, Tamar Braxton, Calvin Harris and many others all commented to show their amazement and appreciation for her talent. The video quickly gained over 3 million views and everyone who saw it demanded that the ‘Have Mercy’ artist release an official version to the bop.

Ask and you shall receive. ‘Gyalis’ has already become synonymous with the summer thanks to its rich melodies and playful energy. The new version only boosts those feelings as Capella explores his player side. Chloe easily shows that she can match his energy as she offers her own risqué bars over the instrumental that samples timeless Juvenile classic ‘Back That Azz Up.’ You can listen to the track here.

The release of this track comes ahead of Grey’s upcoming track ‘OT’ which will feature Ty Dolla $ign, which is set to release really soon.

While we wait for that track to be released, we can undoubtedly vibe out to this new remix that we were blessed with. How you feeling about the Gyalis Shemix? What tracks would you want to hear Chloe cover next? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Chlöe Bailey Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s ‘Gyalis (Shemix)’ was originally published on globalgrind.com