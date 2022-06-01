Eye on the Community: Healthy Community Day with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Be a part of Healthy Community Day Saturday June 4 from 9AM – 1PM! The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is committed to improving health and wellness in Ohio communities by focusing on the social determinants of health – the conditions where people are born, live, learn, work and play that affect health outcomes. The aim of Healthy Community Day is to address the health issues associated with lack of access to care. People who lack access to primary care providers often turn to emergency departments for non-emergencies. Additionally, lack of regular preventive care can result in emergency health visits to hospital emergency departments and increases the risk of disease, disabilities and death. Health Community Day started in 2000 as a community health fair at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital. It’s grown over the years to offer free health and wellness resources to hundreds of people at Outpatient Care East. During the pandemic, it was transformed into a drive-thru health fair providing free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, produce and health information.

