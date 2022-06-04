Power 107.5 CLOSE

Real ones know that the importance of having a good woman by your side cannot be overstated and Gucci Mane not only knows he has a ride-or-die in the passenger seat of his life, but even takes the time to give her the flowers she properly deserves.

In his visuals to “Mrs. Davis,” Gucci puts the spotlight squarely on his wifey who held him down as he did his bid and takes her on the kind of vacation that a queen like her deserves.

Back in Brooklyn, Rowdy Rebel takes it to the streets and in his clip to “Woo Nina” turns up with his block and lets the ops know that he and his goons are ready for all the smoke whether it be weed, tobacco or vape – they ready.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Doja Cat, Don Q featuring Icewear Vezzo, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “MRS. DAVIS”

ROWDY REBEL – “WOO NINA”

DOJA CAT – “VEGAS”

DON Q FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “EXPERIENCE”

TANNA LEONE – “PICASSO”

SHAM1016 FT. YE ALI – “MOOD”

MS BANKS – “WE GO UP”

YUNGEEN ACE – “WHERE THEY AT”

Gucci Mane “Mrs. Davis,” Rowdy Rebel “Woo Nina” & More | Daily Visuals 6.3.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com