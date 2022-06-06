Listen to Win Tickets to See Kendrick Lamar

CLOSE
Tap in every day this week for your chance to win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar on August 16th at the Schott!
Listen for The Morning Hustle to announce the Kendrick song of the day every morning this week at 7:16AM and 9:16AM. When you hear the song between 10AM-3pm with DJ Nailz, be caller #7 at 614-821-1075 and win!
From the station giving you the summer of music, money, and more Power 107.5/106.3
