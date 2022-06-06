The 614
Columbus Taco Week returns; see where to find specials

Steak Tacos

According to NBC4i, Columbus Taco Fest organizers are bringing back Columbus Taco Week beginning Monday until Saturday, June 11, in support of small businesses.

During Taco Week, local restaurant’s will be offering their own $2 taco specials. Participating restaurants include Local Cantina, El Vaquero, Tortilla, Barra and more.

Columbus Taco Week began to support local businesses restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, an emergency fund for individuals in the food industry who have been affected by the pandemic.

