Free lunches, snacks for students at Columbus library locations

According to NBC4i, young library visitors in Columbus are now eligible for free lunches and snacks.
Starting Monday, the Columbus Metropolitan Library will offer lunches and snacks to students 18 and younger at no cost at 17 of its 22 locations this summer, according to a news release. The program, part of a partnership with Children’s Hunger Alliance, will run through Aug. 23.
Library locations participating
