Columbus gas prices up 40 cents

According to NCB4i, prices for a gallon of gas in Columbus have had a major increase over the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $4.81 Monday, which is 40.5 cents higher than the previous week. That is 73.3 cents higher than a month ago and nearly $2 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $4.66 a gallon Sunday with the most expensive topping out at $5.36, according to GasBuddy.

Columbus gas prices up 40 cents

