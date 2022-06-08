Power 107.5 CLOSE

A video sent to NBC4 Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway and also trying to dodge two men attacking each other.

“After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but just when you think that, something else happens,” said Jon Castiaux, who witnessed the incident Saturday morning on I-270 South as he waited in halted traffic.

Castiaux told NBC4 that he was approaching the Hamilton Road exit when he saw people running around on the highway. He then saw two men on the ground and was under the impression at first that someone was getting CPR.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com