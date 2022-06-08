Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, eighteen-year-old Gahanna artist Gabby Anderson is about to be thrust into the national spotlight as her portraits hit Walmart stores across the country this week.

Anderson was commissioned by the nation’s largest retailer to paint portraits of the founders of Black beauty brands such as By Sharon C, Mielle Organics, Kim Kimble, Flawless, and Luna Magic. The “Beauty in Color” collection will appear on endcaps in more than 1,500 stores nationwide including 80 in Ohio.

“Graffiti by Gabby … started a couple of years ago,” said Anderson, a recent high school graduate. “It was just something small I was doing for my friends where I would just customize [their] shoes.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

Gahanna teenager commissioned to do artwork for Walmart was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com